Badger softball falls to Georgia Tech in NCAA Tournament

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Badgers came up short in their first game of the NCAA Tournament, losing 2-1 to Georgia Tech.

Final in Gainesville



Yellow Jackets 2#Badgers 1



UW will play either Florida or Canisius in an elimination game tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. CT#RoadToWCWS || #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/cbHH0M6Hf7 — Wisconsin Softball (@BadgerSoftball) May 20, 2022

Maddie Schwartz started inside the circle for the Badgers, allowing six hits and one earned run through six innings.

“I’m really proud of our crew,” Head Wisconsin Softball Coach Yvette Healy said. “I thought Maddie Schwartz threw a heck of a game, and she kept us in it. That’s a really good offense from Georgia Tech. I’m proud to see Maddie do that. We made some nice defensive plays, but it came down to inches. It’s great to be back in the NCAA tournament and we were really excited to be out here.”

Despite a solid pitching performance, UW struggled to backup Schwartz with their bats. Georgia Tech’s ace, Blake Neleman, threw a complete game, striking out nine Badgers and giving up one run.

“We need to be more aggressive in our approaches and we didn’t do that today,” Wisconsin shortstop Lauren Foster said. “We’re ready tomorrow to do that.”

The Badgers are back in action in Gainesville, facing either Florida or Canisius in an elimination game on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. CT.

