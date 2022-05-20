Advertisement

Boys and Girls Club of Dane Co. launches $35 million campaign for workforce center

The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County announced the launch of a $35 million capital campaign Friday to create a center that offers young people job training.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County announced the launch of a $35 million capital campaign Friday to create a center that offers young people job training and career placement services.

The McKenzie Regional Workforce Center will hold job training for careers like plumbing and construction, as well as house an entrepreneurship center. The entrepreneurship portion of the building, which will be located in the mid-level, will offer education on life skills, marketing and finance.

BGCDC noted that $24 million has already been raised for the campaign.

The building was purchased and donated to the club by John McKenzie, the owner of McKenzie Apartment Company, and family. He said he’s excited to see the project come to fruition.

“We just cannot wait to create hope and opportunity for these young people who deserve it and need it,” McKenzie said. “And we’re thankful for everybody that’s paid attention and helped us, and very thankful for the community, because the generosity is really overwhelming.”

Over 2,000 donors and volunteers have already contributed and the organization said it is expecting a seven-figure donation from philanthropist Mackenzie Scott.

The building will also house the organization’s corporate offices.

