Cool Weekend Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -After summer-like conditions last weekend, big changes move in for this weekend. A cold front moving through this evening will keep some drizzle and sprinkles around. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies and temperatures into the upper 40s can be expected. That front stalls a bit to our south Saturday and brings scattered showers through the day. Unseasonably cold condition expected with highs into the middle 50s. Skies will start to clear Saturday night with chilly temperature around 40.

Sunday will be the pick day of the weekend, but that’s not saying much. Partly to mostly cloudy skies remain with highs only in the upper 50s. Another cold one Sunday night with lows around 40. The work week will start off nice with mostly sunny skies and highs back to the lower 60s. Increasing clouds return late Monday ahead of our next weathermaker.

Unsettled weather then moves in for much of the rest of the week. Daily chances of rain with isolated storms can be expected. Highs will be into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Average highs this time of year are now around 70 degrees.

