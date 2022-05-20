Advertisement

Dane Co. Executive tests positive for COVID-19

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a new statement from his office.

On Friday, Parisi revealed his diagnosis, saying, “I am doing fine and experiencing just minor symptoms” and noting that he has been vaccinated and boosted.

Parisi’s statement also pointed out that case levels are elevated in the county and encouraged everyone to stay safe. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Dane Co. has the highest number of cases per 100,000 residents in the state.

Parisi was supposed to appear with Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Public Health Madison and Dane Co. director Janel Heinrich on Friday for a news conference about COVID-19 in the county.

While originally scheduled to be held outside, city officials moved it to a virtual news conference, citing weather concerns. His office confirms that Parisi will still attend.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against...
Indoor masks urged again for 7 Wisconsin counties
Madison police brace for weekend of protests
Man on Wisconsin’s Most Wanted list caught by border patrol
The Madison Police Dept. shared a picture of a radar reading captured on the Beltline, on May...
MPD: Beltline driver topped 100 mph, passed cars on the shoulder
Name released of teen found dead in Blue Mounds home

Latest News

18 Wisconsin counties have ‘high’ COVID-19 community levels
Cooler temperatures are on the way for the weekend and much of next week.
Scattered Showers Today
Crews continue to battle fire at Waukesha Co. business, 6 injured
Crews continue to battle fire at Waukesha Co. business, 6 injured
DHS: COVID-19 hospitalizations rising in south-central Wisconsin