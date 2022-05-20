Dane Co. Executive tests positive for COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a new statement from his office.

On Friday, Parisi revealed his diagnosis, saying, “I am doing fine and experiencing just minor symptoms” and noting that he has been vaccinated and boosted.

Parisi’s statement also pointed out that case levels are elevated in the county and encouraged everyone to stay safe. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Dane Co. has the highest number of cases per 100,000 residents in the state.

Parisi was supposed to appear with Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Public Health Madison and Dane Co. director Janel Heinrich on Friday for a news conference about COVID-19 in the county.

While originally scheduled to be held outside, city officials moved it to a virtual news conference, citing weather concerns. His office confirms that Parisi will still attend.

