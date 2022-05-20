Fallen officers remembered at 32nd annual Wis. memorial ceremony

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For more than 30 years, Wisconsin’s fallen officers have been honored at a memorial ceremony, allowing surviving family members to grieve together.

The 32nd annual Wisconsin Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony on Friday began with a procession of various agencies from around the state, and the ceremony continued with musical tributes and featured speakers.

The names of two officers were officially added onto the memorial Friday.

Joseph J. Kurer from the Fond du Lac Police Department died last year due to COVID-19 complications, according to the nonprofit behind the memorial.

Wisconsin State Patrol Master Trooper Daniel A. Stainbrook also died last year after contracting coronavirus on duty, the nonprofit wrote.

Guests at the ceremony did not have to know the officers personally to grieve with their loved ones.

“This is where I do my memorial,” Sharon Fezatte said.

She lost her son, an Alabama police officer, in 2008, less than a year into the job.

“It’s a daily thing,” she said. “You don’t forget your babies.”

Fezatte said fallen officers were survived by those at the ceremony carrying roses, including herself. She said those grieving understand each other, including the reason they attend the annual ceremonies.

“It’s part of closure,” she said. “It’s part of grieving.”

There are now 287 names of officers listed on the memorial, the Wis. Law Enforcement Memorial, Inc. wrote online.

The group’s organizer said other officers passed away last year, but in order to have their names on the memorial, they must first be submitted.

