Advertisement

Fallen officers remembered at 32nd annual Wis. memorial ceremony

32nd Annual Wisconsin Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony
32nd Annual Wisconsin Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Michelle Baik
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For more than 30 years, Wisconsin’s fallen officers have been honored at a memorial ceremony, allowing surviving family members to grieve together.

The 32nd annual Wisconsin Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony on Friday began with a procession of various agencies from around the state, and the ceremony continued with musical tributes and featured speakers.

The names of two officers were officially added onto the memorial Friday.

Joseph J. Kurer from the Fond du Lac Police Department died last year due to COVID-19 complications, according to the nonprofit behind the memorial.

Wisconsin State Patrol Master Trooper Daniel A. Stainbrook also died last year after contracting coronavirus on duty, the nonprofit wrote.

Guests at the ceremony did not have to know the officers personally to grieve with their loved ones.

“This is where I do my memorial,” Sharon Fezatte said.

She lost her son, an Alabama police officer, in 2008, less than a year into the job.

“It’s a daily thing,” she said. “You don’t forget your babies.”

Fezatte said fallen officers were survived by those at the ceremony carrying roses, including herself. She said those grieving understand each other, including the reason they attend the annual ceremonies.

“It’s part of closure,” she said. “It’s part of grieving.”

There are now 287 names of officers listed on the memorial, the Wis. Law Enforcement Memorial, Inc. wrote online.

The group’s organizer said other officers passed away last year, but in order to have their names on the memorial, they must first be submitted.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against...
Indoor masks urged again for 7 Wisconsin counties
Madison police brace for weekend of protests
Man on Wisconsin’s Most Wanted list caught by border patrol
The Madison Police Dept. shared a picture of a radar reading captured on the Beltline, on May...
MPD: Beltline driver topped 100 mph, passed cars on the shoulder
Name released of teen found dead in Blue Mounds home

Latest News

Fallen officers remembered at 32nd annual Wis. memorial ceremony
Fallen officers remembered at 32nd annual Wis. memorial ceremony
Georgia Tech starting pitcher Blake Neleman (9) throws a pitch during an NCAA regional...
Badger softball falls to Georgia Tech in NCAA Tournament
Renderings of the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County's future McKenzie Regional Workforce Center
Boys and Girls Club of Dane Co. launches $35 million campaign for workforce center
Fire in Columbia Co. causes road blockage