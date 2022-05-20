Fire in Columbia Co. causes road blockage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The east and westbound lanes on HWY 33 in Portage are blocked after a structure fire started Friday afternoon.

The Columbia County dispatch said that the cause of the fire, which occurred on E Cook St., is still being investigated.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported that the incident happened shortly before 3 p.m.

WisDOT advised drivers to take this alternate route: travel west on Jefferson St., then west on E Conant St., and east on Adams St. back to HWY 33. Eastbound drivers can go the reverse of this route.

The CCD also said that no injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.