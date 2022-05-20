Advertisement

Fire in Columbia Co. causes road blockage

(MGN)
By Lauren Taillon
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The east and westbound lanes on HWY 33 in Portage are blocked after a structure fire started Friday afternoon.

The Columbia County dispatch said that the cause of the fire, which occurred on E Cook St., is still being investigated.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported that the incident happened shortly before 3 p.m.

WisDOT advised drivers to take this alternate route: travel west on Jefferson St., then west on E Conant St., and east on Adams St. back to HWY 33. Eastbound drivers can go the reverse of this route.

The CCD also said that no injuries have been reported.

