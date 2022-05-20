Advertisement

Heavy traffic expected in Wisconsin Dells this weekend

(B137 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Lauren Taillon
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Extreme travel delays are expected this weekend in the Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton area due to interstate construction and the Automotion Classic Car Show, according to the Wisconsin Dells Police Department.

The police recommend leaving at least an hour earlier than your planned time if you are traveling through the area.

There will also be “heavy traffic” signs placed outside and inside of town. These will indicate that you may be sitting in traffic for a while, the WDPD said.

They also note that due to the event, there will be a strong police presence and they request extra caution when it comes to pedestrians.

