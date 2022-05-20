NBC15′s Take Your Brat to Work Day is back | Order today!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After three long years, NBC15′s Take Your Brat to Work Day is back!

Once again, brat lovers who can’t wait until they clock out to celebrate their favorite sausage.

To help kick off this year’s Brat Fest weekend, WMTV-TV wants to give everyone a headstart on the festivities. Starting at 6 a.m., on Friday, May 27, the NBC15 The Morning Show team will be live from Willow Island, at the Alliant Center, and they’re bringing plenty of brats with them for the people who stop by.

All brats will be $4 and there is a choice of Johnsonville Brat, Johnsonville Chicken Chipotle Brat, Beyond Meat Veggie Brat, and Boar’s Head Quarter Pound Hot Dog.

People who plan on picking up a bunch of brats (just think how much your co-workers will love you if you bring some for everyone) are asked to pre-order theirs. Orders of 60 or more should be made by 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

There will be a dedicated bike lane too. People pedaling through will get their brats for free.

Can’t make it to Willow Island, or just don’t want to wake up that early, EatStreet has you covered. The Madison-based food delivery service will be dropping off orders across the city.

There is a delivery fee, ranging from $10 to $20, based on where the driver is going. A map of the ranges is available here.

Orders for EatStreet delivery can be made at this website: https://bratfest.com/activity/take-your-brat-to-work-day-delivery/

All orders need to be in by 6 p.m., on Tuesday, May 24.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.