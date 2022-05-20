New Lisbon man arrested after shooting at person in Juneau County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Wednesday afternoon after he shot at a person at a Juneau residence earlier in the day.

The Juneau County Communications Center was notified about the incident from the victim at approximately 1:16 a.m.

When police arrived on the scene at Co. Hwy. C in Orange Township, the suspect couldn’t be found.

Authorities ended up finding the suspect after he returned to the residence around 11 a.m.

After obtaining permission for two search warrants, police found drug paraphernalia, multiple firearms, a large amount of cash, and baggies filled with Methamphetamine at the residence.

The charges pending against the suspect include a felony for first-degree reckless endangering safety, a felony for possess w/intent-amphetamine/methamphetamine etc., possess firearm-convicted of a felony, a felony for maintain drug trafficking place, a felony for possession of THC second offense, and three additional misdemeanors.

Police didn’t say if anyone was injured.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.