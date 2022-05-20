Pan starts house fire in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fire started in the kitchen of a Madison home due to unattended cooking on the stove, according to the Madison Fire Department.

The fire department believes that the fire was started due to a pan filled with oil being left on the stove, which then ignited and caused the microwave to catch on fire.

Firefighters arrived at 2600 Waltham Road at approximately 8:20 p.m.

The on-scene crew quickly extinguished the flames with a water can.

There are no reported injuries.

