Pan starts house fire in Madison
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fire started in the kitchen of a Madison home due to unattended cooking on the stove, according to the Madison Fire Department.
The fire department believes that the fire was started due to a pan filled with oil being left on the stove, which then ignited and caused the microwave to catch on fire.
Firefighters arrived at 2600 Waltham Road at approximately 8:20 p.m.
The on-scene crew quickly extinguished the flames with a water can.
There are no reported injuries.
