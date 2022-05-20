Scattered Showers Today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cooler temperatures are coming up today and into the upcoming weekend. A cold front is positioned to the west of here as of early this morning. That front will cruise through the southern part of the state prior to noon today. Along the front, showers will become likely, with a few scattered showers continuing into the afternoon. Temperatures will be falling through the 60s during the late morning and afternoon.

Cooler temperatures are on the way for the weekend and much of next week. (wmtv)

We will be quiet overnight and into tomorrow morning before another round of showers moves in for the midday and afternoon Saturday. High pressure will take over for Sunday bringing sunshine, but cool conditions will continue. Highs by early next week will be a little below average with readings in the lower to middle 60s.

Today: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Morning highs in the upper 60s, then falling temperatures. Wind: Becoming NW 10.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 50. Wind W 5-10.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. High: 58.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 60.

