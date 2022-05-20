South Beloit mom donates 120 gallons of breast milk

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local woman heard about the formula shortage and knows lawmakers are looking for ways to combat the nationwide problem, but she decided to help in a different way- determined to make sure other moms have a milk source.

Mother of two, Tiffany Schwager, discovered a Facebook group called “Human Milk for Human Babies” at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since May 2020, Schwager has been pumping every day, four times a day and recently totaled 120 gallons of breast milk.

“I don’t feel like a lot of moms know that is an option that’s even out there because when I first started donating I had no clue what to do with my milk,” said Schwager.

She has one long standing client in Roscoe, Ill. who she’s been in contact with for months- gifting the client with as much as 200 bags of milk.

Schwager says she has no interest incharging her clients, only asking to be provided with re-useable milk bags in return.

