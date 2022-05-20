Advertisement

South Beloit mom donates 120 gallons of breast milk

By donating to other moms in need of milk, she feels it is the ‘breast’ option during the shortage.
By Kayleigh Randle
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local woman heard about the formula shortage and knows lawmakers are looking for ways to combat the nationwide problem, but she decided to help in a different way- determined to make sure other moms have a milk source.

Mother of two, Tiffany Schwager, discovered a Facebook group called “Human Milk for Human Babies” at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since May 2020, Schwager has been pumping every day, four times a day and recently totaled 120 gallons of breast milk.

“I don’t feel like a lot of moms know that is an option that’s even out there because when I first started donating I had no clue what to do with my milk,” said Schwager.

She has one long standing client in Roscoe, Ill. who she’s been in contact with for months- gifting the client with as much as 200 bags of milk.

Schwager says she has no interest incharging her clients, only asking to be provided with re-useable milk bags in return.

