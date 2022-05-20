Surveillance footage near Airbnb, physical evidence discussed in Sanford trial

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Many of the people who took the stand during the trial of Khari Sanford Thursday discussed virtual and physical evidence related to the homicides.

Sanford is accused of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon in the 2020 deaths of Robin Carre and Dr. Beth Potter.

The courtroom was fairly full Thursday, with more than a dozen people sitting in the gallery. Sanford appeared to be in good spirits as he chatted with his lawyers.

A crime analyst for the Madison Police Department discussed cell phone tower data tracking and how officers located things during the investigation.

Prosecution later played home surveillance video taken near where Sanford and Miriam Carre, Sanford’s then-girlfriend and the daughter of the Madison couple killed, were staying at the time of the alleged homicides.

Following growing tension in the household and therapy sessions, which was discussed in court on Wednesday, Miriam and Sanford were asked to move out of the Carre home in March of 2020. The couple put their daughter and Sanford up in an Airbnb, which is where they were staying at the time of the couple’s deaths.

A witness confirmed Thursday that a video being played in court was from his property near the Airbnb where Khari Sanford and Miriam Carre were staying.

A UW-Madison Police Department officer who testified later stated that he searched the area around the Airbnb. He reported finding a damaged cell phone, pants, gloves and an envelope addressed to Beth Potter in a trash bin.

The trial is expected to wrap up next week. If convicted, Sanford faces a mandatory life sentence in prison.

Judge Ellen Berz announced before the trial started that the media was barred from all video or audio streaming or recording.

Khari Sanford appears during court on May 19, 2022. (Pool camera)

