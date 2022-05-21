Basecamp Fitness hosts Pedal for a Cause workouts, raises money for Madison first responders

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Basecamp Fitness community hosted a day of workouts Saturday in order to raise money for Madison responders.

In honor of the Pedal for a Cause event, the public was invited to Basecamp Fitness’s three Madison studios to work out and raise money.

For every mile ridden during the Pedal for a Cause workouts, $1 will be donated to Madison first responders via the Community Paramedicine program, Basecamp Fitness said.

Taylor Westrick, area coach of the three Madison Basecamp studios, said the energy during the Pedal for a Cause event is unmatched.

“High fives and encouragement from not only the coach to the participants, but from all of our members to each other,” she said. “And they bring in their friends, their family, community members to come do it as well. So yeah, it’s a day packed full of emotions.”

While the Basecamp Fitness community chose to support first responders during this year’s event, they have raised money for a variety of local causes in the past including heart health awareness and breast cancer.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.