Advertisement

Bear breaks through window in Taylor County, attacks husband and wife

A Wisconsin couple was injured by a bear after the animal broke into their home, according to...
A Wisconsin couple was injured by a bear after the animal broke into their home, according to authorities.(Taylor County Sheriff's Office)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people were injured Friday evening after they were attacked by a bear.

Around 11 p.m., the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a telephone report of a bear attack inside a home near Medford on Castle Road.

Deputies were informed by a man and woman that they noticed a bear outside eating from the bird feeder. They opened a window and yelled for the bear to go away. The bear turned and charged at the house breaking through the window and into the house. The husband and wife were injured.

Their children had been asleep in their bedrooms at the time of the attack and were unharmed.

Both the husband and wife were attacked and fought with the bear and at one point stabbing it with a kitchen knife as it attacked. Eventually the husband was able to retrieve a firearm and shot the bear dead inside the home. Both individuals had numerous bites and injuries from the attack. They have since been treated for their injuries and released to go home.

The bear was an adult female and appeared to have one cub that was seen running off as the bear had charged the house.

The Wisconsin DNR also responded and took possession of the bear for testing.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against...
Indoor masks urged again for 7 Wisconsin counties
The Madison Police Dept. shared a picture of a radar reading captured on the Beltline, on May...
MPD: Beltline driver topped 100 mph, passed cars on the shoulder
Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences announces around 230 layoffs, including in Wisconsin
Heavy traffic expected in Wisconsin Dells this weekend
This is a rendering of what the space will look like once the project is complete
“Lakefront Porch” project will give Madisonians a new spot to hangout downtown

Latest News

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media after Gov. Tony Evers addressed a joint...
Republicans reject recalling Biden votes, removing Vos
Milwaukee Brewers' Luis Urias celebrates after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a...
McCutchen, Urías homer, Woodruff goes 6 in Brewers’ 5-1 win
Basecamp Fitness hosts Pedal for a Cause workouts, raises money for Madison first responders
Basecamp Fitness hosts Pedal for a Cause workouts, raises money for Madison first responders
Fishing community gathers to raise money for cancer at 4th annual Casting for Kids
Fishing community gathers to raise money for cancer at 4th annual Casting for Kids
Fort McCoy’s open house helps past, present and future soldiers connect during Armed Forces Day
Fort McCoy’s open house helps past, present and future soldiers connect during Armed Forces Day