DHS prepares to update guidance as COVID-19 boosters for children 5-11 gets green light

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Department of Health Services says it will adjust its recommendation of administering COVID-19 boosters for children ages 5-11 as soon as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates its clinical guidance.

DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said Friday that her agency was pleased that the CDC is now recommending children in this age group receive a booster shot five months after their initial two doses of the Pfizer vaccine. This guidance was recently backed up by the Food and Drug Administration, as well.

“To parents and guardians awaiting this news: once CDC releases updated clinical guidance, we will review the recommendation as quickly as possible and update our vaccination guidance accordingly,” Timberlake stated. “Providers will then have the information they need to vaccinate children for this new recommendation and parents can make plans for their children to receive the booster.”

Stores like Hy-Vee have already announced that they are offering COVID-19 boosters, by appointment, for children ages 5-11. Those interested can schedule an appointment online.

DHS noted that around 122,000 children have already started and completed their two-dose vaccine series.

The agency is also encouraging everyone who is eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine and booster to stay up to date on their vaccinations, as more counties are moving into high levels of COVID-19 community levels.

“When more people in Wisconsin are up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines, more people are protected against severe health outcomes associated with COVID-19,” Timberlake said. “This reduces strain on hospitals, slows the spread of disease, and saves lives.”

The CDC also enhanced its booster recommendation for other age groups, advising people ages 50 and older and those 12 and older who are immunocompromised to get a second booster shot.

