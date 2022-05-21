Dodging a few showers Saturday; Turning Cooler

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Although Saturday starts off with sunshine, more clouds are expected by the afternoon. Scattered showers are possible from Madison to the State Line. Highs will only top out near 60°.

That trend continues into Sunday as high-pressure rolls into the Midwest. This keeps Sunday & Monday mainly sunny. Monday morning lows will dip into the mid/upper 30s as the high moves overhead. This may allow areas of frost to develop.

Clouds grow late Monday ahead of the next series of mid-level waves. Scattered showers are likely Tuesday thru Wednesday. Highs will only top out in the upper 50s.

The rain wraps up by Thursday with highs climbing towards 70°F on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.