Dodging a few showers Saturday; Turning Cooler
Scattered showers are possible from Madison to the State Line. Highs stay close to 60° next week.
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Although Saturday starts off with sunshine, more clouds are expected by the afternoon. Scattered showers are possible from Madison to the State Line. Highs will only top out near 60°.
That trend continues into Sunday as high-pressure rolls into the Midwest. This keeps Sunday & Monday mainly sunny. Monday morning lows will dip into the mid/upper 30s as the high moves overhead. This may allow areas of frost to develop.
Clouds grow late Monday ahead of the next series of mid-level waves. Scattered showers are likely Tuesday thru Wednesday. Highs will only top out in the upper 50s.
The rain wraps up by Thursday with highs climbing towards 70°F on Friday.
