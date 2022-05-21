Advertisement

DOJ investigating fatal shooting of suspect by Racine police officer

(MGN ONLINE)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating after an officer in Racine allegedly shot an armed suspect, who later died at the hospital.

Officers with the Racine Police Department were attempting a traffic stop just after 1 p.m. Friday in connection to a search warrant. The warrant was for an alleged felon in possession of a weapon, according to the DOJ. Officers pursued the suspect briefly and the person then ran away.

After a chase on-foot with the suspect, officers stated that they saw the person had a gun. An officer then fired their weapon, hitting the suspect.

The DOJ stated that the suspect was taken to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The officer involved in this shooting was placed on administrative leave, which the DOJ noted is department policy. No officers were injured during the shooting.

Officials collected a firearm at the scene and body camera footage captured the shooting, the DOJ said.

The DCI is working to review evidence and determine the facts of the shooting. The agency will turn over its findings to the Racine Police Department when its investigation is complete.

DCI is working on this investigation with assistance by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab and Wisconsin State Patrol.

