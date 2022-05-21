Fishing community gathers to raise money for cancer at 4th annual Casting for Kids

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Community members gathered at Olin Park and Alliant Energy Saturday to fish and raise money for children who are fighting cancer and at the 4th annual Casting for Kids event.

Local fishing guides took participants out on the water in about 70 boats, where a tournament format competition took place.

A fundraising happy hour, dinner and auction took place at the Alliant Energy Center following the tournament. Casting for Kids said the net proceeds will be donated to the American Family Children’s Hospital and UW Carbone Cancer Center.

Event founder Mark Osiecki said the event would not be possible without the many dedicated volunteers and guides.

All the guides, anyone who opens up their boat and their resources, their energy, they understand the people going on the boat, they wanna put smiles on their faces and I think they’ve done so.”

To donate to Casting for Kids visit https://www.casting4kids.org/donate.

