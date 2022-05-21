Advertisement

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday named to NBA All-Defensive teams

Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday drives past Boston Celtics' Al Horford during the first half of...
Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday drives past Boston Celtics' Al Horford during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series Monday, May 9, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics was the leading vote-getter for the All-Defensive first team, with Mikal Bridges of the Phoenix Suns joining him as the other guard.

Former Defensive Players of the Year Rudy Gobert of Utah and Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee were also voted Friday to the first team along with Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr.

Smart received 99 first-place votes and 198 points from the panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters.

Bridges, the runner-up to Smart for the league’s top defensive award, got 95 first-team votes and two second-team votes for a total of 193 points.

Jrue Holiday was selected to the 2021-22 Second Team. This is the second season in a row that Antetokounmpo and Holiday received All-Defensive team honors. It’s also the fourth consecutive season that the Milwaukee Bucks have had multiple players recognized to the All-Defense teams.

