Lauer, Brewers beat Nationals 7-0 despite triple play

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Eric Lauer throws during the first inning of a baseball game...
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Eric Lauer throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals Friday, May 20, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Lauer pitched seven sharp innings and Rowdy Tellez and Tyrone Taylor homered as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Washington Nationals 7-0. The Nationals provided a couple of highlights even as they failed to score. They unsuccessfully attempted an inside-the-park homer in the top of the seventh and executed a triple play in the bottom of the inning. Tellez broke a scoreless tie with a two-run homer in the sixth. Taylor added a three-run homer and Hunter Renfroe delivered a two-run single as the Brewers broke the game open in the eighth.

