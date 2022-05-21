Advertisement

The River Food Pantry awarded $97,000 to help feed Madison children

100 Men of Dane County provides grants to organizations that help youth in Dane County overcome adversity. Their members voted for The River Food Pantry to win the second quarter grant of this year.(The River Food Pantry)
By Lauren Taillon
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The organization 100 Men of Dane County gave a $97,000 grant to The River Food Pantry to expand their Madison-based program, Munch.

The mobile meal program currently serves children in low-income families on Madison’s east and north sides by providing free nutritious meals.

The River Food Pantry wants to use the grant to expand its services on Madison’s south side.

Rhonda Adams, the executive director of The River Food Pantry, said that she is extremely honored and grateful for the grant. “Their generous support of Munch will help feed thousands of children coping with hunger throughout Madison,” she continued.

Munch, which has been in operation for the past six years, has provided 33,000 meals to children facing food insecurity in 2021. This year, they hope to deliver at least 45,000 meals to children in need.

