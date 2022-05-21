UW Health expresses gratitude on Clinical Trials Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health is recognizing those who contribute to public health and medicine in the form of clinical trials Friday, Clinical Trials Day.

According to UW Health, clinical trials, or research studies in which experts examine new treatments, drugs, medical devices or interventions, are essential in moving medicine forward. Clinical Trials Day is an internationally recognized date during which those who conduct and participate in clinical trials are appreciated.

Dr. Nasia Safdar, associate dean for clinical trials at UW Health, said clinical studies are needed to determine what has the most benefit and therefore yields the best patient outcomes.

“Any major advancement in medicine is the result of a clinical trial,” she said. “Medical conditions need treatments, and you can’t find out which treatment works best without a clinical trial.”

At UW Health and UW School of Medicine and Public Health there are currently more than 300 clinical trials ongoing; everything from cancer to, aging, to cardiovascular diseases, chief clinical research office at UW Health Betsy Nugent said.

“We are so grateful for the support from the community and for their willingness to help,” Nugent said. “We cannot do clinical trials without those who volunteer to participate.” “Clinical trials need to represent everyone,” she said. “Participant diversity makes our clinical trial outcomes stronger and more credible.”

According to UW Health, there are four phases of clinical trials:

Phase 1: Safety: First, a small group of healthy volunteers help determine safety through things like blood tests and questionnaires.

Phase 2: Efficacy: The next step is to evaluate the benefit and effectiveness in a small group of volunteers.

Phase 3: Next is a full scale, large volunteer group – typically thousands of participants – in a randomized clinical trial to understand the performance of the investigational product and learn more about any side effects that may occur.

Phase 4: After the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the drug, device, treatment or intervention, individuals receiving it in the “real world” setting will be monitored to ensure it performs as expected. Many participants in phase 4 of a clinical trial were not in the earlier phases.

