Badger softball comes up short in Regional Final

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a seventh inning rally to beat Georgia Tech and punch their ticket to the Gainesville Regional Final, the Wisconsin softball team’s season came to a close at the hands of the Florida Gators.

In their first game of the day, the Badgers were down two headed into the seventh inning against Georgia Tech. A wild pitch tied up the game, and Skylar Sirdashney drew a walk, scoring Eden Dempsey to give UW the win and send the Badgers to their fifth regional final in their last six tries.

#Badger softball advances to the regional final!



Georgia Tech: 6

Wisconsin: 7 — Leah Doherty (@LeahGraceD) May 22, 2022

Thirty minutes after topping the Yellow Jackets, it was a quick turnaround for the Badgers as they started their second game of the day, against No. 14 Florida.

It was a tough first inning for the Badgers, giving up 10 runs on 10 hits to give the Gators a comfortable early lead. UW put together three hits, but left four batters stranded and couldn’t get a run across the plate. Florida won the regional final 11-0 and will advance to the super regionals.

UW is now 12-12 in their last 24 NCAA tournament games after finishing the weekend 2-2. Tessa Magnanimo earned both wins for UW and Peyton Bannon led the bats with five hits over the weekend, including a pair of homeruns.

▪️ 30-win season for the seventh time under head coach @YvetteHealy

▪️ Ninth @NCAASoftball tournament berth

▪️ Fifth NCAA regional final appearance in the last six tries



Thank you #Badgers fans for your support!#RoadToWCWS || #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/VC4YEo2Ay7 — Wisconsin Softball (@BadgerSoftball) May 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.