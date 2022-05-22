Advertisement

Badger softball comes up short in Regional Final

Wisconsin softball finishes the season with a 30-21 overall record.
Wisconsin infielder Skylar Sirdashney (16) at bat during an NCAA regional championship softball...
Wisconsin infielder Skylar Sirdashney (16) at bat during an NCAA regional championship softball game against Georgia Tech on Friday, May 20, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a seventh inning rally to beat Georgia Tech and punch their ticket to the Gainesville Regional Final, the Wisconsin softball team’s season came to a close at the hands of the Florida Gators.

In their first game of the day, the Badgers were down two headed into the seventh inning against Georgia Tech. A wild pitch tied up the game, and Skylar Sirdashney drew a walk, scoring Eden Dempsey to give UW the win and send the Badgers to their fifth regional final in their last six tries.

Thirty minutes after topping the Yellow Jackets, it was a quick turnaround for the Badgers as they started their second game of the day, against No. 14 Florida.

It was a tough first inning for the Badgers, giving up 10 runs on 10 hits to give the Gators a comfortable early lead. UW put together three hits, but left four batters stranded and couldn’t get a run across the plate. Florida won the regional final 11-0 and will advance to the super regionals.

UW is now 12-12 in their last 24 NCAA tournament games after finishing the weekend 2-2. Tessa Magnanimo earned both wins for UW and Peyton Bannon led the bats with five hits over the weekend, including a pair of homeruns.

