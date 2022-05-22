Bratfest volunteers try to save bird’s nest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 40th year of the world’s largest Bratfest brings an unexpected family of birds with it.

A family of killdeer birds laid a nest of four eggs before Bratfest set-up began at Willow Island in Madison.

Volunteers discovered the nest in the gravel right next to the big tent.

The crew built a makeshift protective barrier that they hope will keep people far enough away without trapping the birds.

The killdeer birds were visibly stressed as the crew built the fence around the nest, but they did not abandon the eggs completely.

Bratfest volunteers ask that people keep away from the nest during the event.

“Please ignore the bird she’s going to be stressed out enough,” Bratfest volunteer John Kraak said. “Look at her from a distance if you’re interested but please don’t get right up on the fence looking at the bird, make noise and try to upset it.”

Kraak said they won’t name the birds because they are a wild species.

organizer Tim Metcalfe said they’ll complete set-up by Thursday.

