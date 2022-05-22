Advertisement

Cross country mountain bicycle race for all ages returns to Fall River farm

By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FALL RIVER, Wis. (WMTV) - At least 800 cross country mountain bike enthusiasts raced against one another at the sixth annual Englewood Open at a farm in Fall River.

The course winds around open pastures at Englewood Grass Farm.

Race director and farmer Ben Agnew said the 10 to 25 mile races draw people from as far as Puerto Rico.

The terrain provides uphill, downhill and rocky obstacles for racers of all ages to enjoy and endure.

”You’re really focused on where you want to go,” Agnew said. “It’s target fixation. You really have to be completely focused on what you’re doing on the single track to make sure that you get through sections safely and that you’re getting the race result after.”

Agnew said some races include children participating with their grandparents.

Eight-year-old racer Philip Bender said his favorite part is meeting new people and spending time outdoors.

”There’s a lot of big kids on our team and they all like riding fast,” he said.

