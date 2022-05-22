Advertisement

Fans meet Packers’ AJ Dillon at Forward Madison match

This was the first meeting between Forward Madison and Charlotte Independence.
Forward Madison fans meet Packers running back AJ Dillon prior to the match.
Forward Madison fans meet Packers running back AJ Dillon prior to the match.(WMTV)
By Leah Doherty
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Prior to Forward Madison’s match with Charlotte Independence, fans were able to meet Packers’ running back AJ Dillon.

Dillon said he never played soccer growing up but did practice some juggling before the match so he’s ready to play next time he’s in town for a match.

“We’re running around in OTA’s right now but I get the nights off and get a weekend off and it’s great weather now finally,” Dillon said. “Regardless of where football may or may not take me, hopefully I’m forever a Packer but on the off chance I’m not, I’m gonna call Wisconsin home forever.”

Leading up to the match, the Flamingos sat at 9th in the standings, while Charlotte held the 3rd best record in the league.

After the first half the Flamingos trailed 1-0, and at the 60th minute mark, Charlotte got on the break and Quinn McNeill managed to get a shot past Phil Breno, to take a 2-0 lead.

Forward Madison finally got one past the Independence goalkeeper with a curling shot from the edge of the box by Nazeem Bartman. Cyrus Rad assisted on the goal as Charlotte’s lead dropped to 2-1. The six minutes of stoppage time wasn’t enough as the Flamingos lost a close one at home, 2-1.

Forward Madison will host their next match on Saturday, June 4th against FC Tucson.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against...
Indoor masks urged again for 7 Wisconsin counties
Man on Wisconsin’s Most Wanted list caught by border patrol
The Madison Police Dept. shared a picture of a radar reading captured on the Beltline, on May...
MPD: Beltline driver topped 100 mph, passed cars on the shoulder
Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences announces around 230 layoffs, including in Wisconsin
This is a rendering of what the space will look like once the project is complete
“Lakefront Porch” project will give Madisonians a new spot to hangout downtown

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Eric Lauer throws during the first inning of a baseball game...
Lauer, Brewers beat Nationals 7-0 despite triple play
Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday drives past Boston Celtics' Al Horford during the first half of...
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday named to NBA All-Defensive teams
Georgia Tech starting pitcher Blake Neleman (9) throws a pitch during an NCAA regional...
Badger softball falls to Georgia Tech in NCAA Tournament
Mike Jacques PA's the Skycarp game!
NBC15′s Mike Jacques serves as public address announcer for Beloit Skycarp