Fans meet Packers’ AJ Dillon at Forward Madison match

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Prior to Forward Madison’s match with Charlotte Independence, fans were able to meet Packers’ running back AJ Dillon.

Dillon said he never played soccer growing up but did practice some juggling before the match so he’s ready to play next time he’s in town for a match.

“We’re running around in OTA’s right now but I get the nights off and get a weekend off and it’s great weather now finally,” Dillon said. “Regardless of where football may or may not take me, hopefully I’m forever a Packer but on the off chance I’m not, I’m gonna call Wisconsin home forever.”

"Hopefully I'm forever a Packer, in the off chance I'm not, I'm gonna call Wisconsin home forever."#Packers AJ Dillon made his way to Madison for the evening to support @ForwardMSNFC pic.twitter.com/jpJPOxhiDT — Leah Doherty (@LeahGraceD) May 22, 2022

Leading up to the match, the Flamingos sat at 9th in the standings, while Charlotte held the 3rd best record in the league.

After the first half the Flamingos trailed 1-0, and at the 60th minute mark, Charlotte got on the break and Quinn McNeill managed to get a shot past Phil Breno, to take a 2-0 lead.

Forward Madison finally got one past the Independence goalkeeper with a curling shot from the edge of the box by Nazeem Bartman. Cyrus Rad assisted on the goal as Charlotte’s lead dropped to 2-1. The six minutes of stoppage time wasn’t enough as the Flamingos lost a close one at home, 2-1.

Forward Madison will host their next match on Saturday, June 4th against FC Tucson.

