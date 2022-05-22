Advertisement

Frost Possible Tonight

FROST ADVISORY TONIGHT
Cold Temps
Cold Temps(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -High pressure remains in control to start the week. Look for clearing skies tonight and cold temperatures into the middle and upper 30s. Areas of frost are possible so cover or bring inside any sensitive vegetation. Sunshine can be expected early Monday with a gradual increase in clouds ahead of our next weathermaker. Highs remain cool into the lower 60s. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy, but mostly dry as moisture has a hard time moving in. Highs back to the middle 60s.

Wednesday is shaping up to be rather wet around southern Wisconsin. Periods of showers and storms are likely. That rain continues Wednesday night and then becomes scattered on Thursday. Rain totals could push an inch in spots. Highs remain into the 60s.

Warmer temperatures return starting Friday, just in time for the holiday weekend. This will get us back into the 70s with 80s possible by Memorial Day. While Friday looks dry, periods of storms are possible the rest of the weekend. Stay tuned as we get a better idea on timing and impacts.

