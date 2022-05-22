Advertisement

Man dies after Sauk Co. crash involving alleged wrong-way driver operating while intoxicated

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 23-year-old man has died after a Sauk County crash involving a wrong-way driver, who was allegedly driving while intoxicated, the sheriff’s office reported Sunday.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office stated a three-vehicle crash on US Highway 12 near Old 33 in the Town of Baraboo was reported to its Communications Center around 1:40 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators determined that a car being driven by a 20-year-old Lodi man was allegedly going southbound in the northbound lanes of US Highway 12. Authorities say the man’s vehicle struck a SUV driving northbound, which was being operated by an 18-year-old man, and a car being driven northbound by a 20-year-old woman.

Officials took a 23-year-old man, who was a passenger in the vehicle driving the wrong way, in a MedFlight from a local hospital to a Madison-area hospital. He later died of his injuries, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

The driver of the vehicle going the wrong direction was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to a Madison-area hospital, the sheriff’s office added.

Authorities accuse the 20-year-old driver of operating while intoxicated- causing injury and additional charges are expected to be filed. The sheriff’s office stated it is still investigating this crash.

Deputies were assisted by the Baraboo Police Department, Baraboo District Ambulance Service, Baraboo Fire Department, Sauk Prairie Police Department, Sauk County Highway Shop, Dells-Delton EMS, UW-Health Med Flight, and Craigs Towing.

