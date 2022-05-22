Advertisement

McCutchen, Urías homer, Woodruff goes 6 in Brewers’ 5-1 win

Milwaukee Brewers' Luis Urias celebrates after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a...
Milwaukee Brewers' Luis Urias celebrates after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew McCutchen hit a leadoff home run, Luis Urías added a solo shot and a defensive gem, and Brandon Woodruff allowed one run in six effective innings to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 5-1 win over the Washington Nationals. Urías defensively owned the first inning when he snagged a liner and fielded a groundout. For the final out, Urías raced back for a looping fly ball into short left-center field and made a sliding catch with his back to diamond. Josh Hader got his 15th save of the season, while the Nationals’ Patrick Corbin took the loss.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against...
Indoor masks urged again for 7 Wisconsin counties
Man on Wisconsin’s Most Wanted list caught by border patrol
The Madison Police Dept. shared a picture of a radar reading captured on the Beltline, on May...
MPD: Beltline driver topped 100 mph, passed cars on the shoulder
Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences announces around 230 layoffs, including in Wisconsin
This is a rendering of what the space will look like once the project is complete
“Lakefront Porch” project will give Madisonians a new spot to hangout downtown

Latest News

Forward Madison fans meet Packers running back AJ Dillon prior to the match.
Fans meet Packers’ AJ Dillon at Forward Madison match
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Eric Lauer throws during the first inning of a baseball game...
Lauer, Brewers beat Nationals 7-0 despite triple play
Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday drives past Boston Celtics' Al Horford during the first half of...
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday named to NBA All-Defensive teams
Georgia Tech starting pitcher Blake Neleman (9) throws a pitch during an NCAA regional...
Badger softball falls to Georgia Tech in NCAA Tournament