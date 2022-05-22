Advertisement

Nats win 8-2; Brewers’ Peralta exits with shoulder tightness

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta leaves the game with a trainer during the...
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta leaves the game with a trainer during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Lane Thomas hit two RBI doubles and the Washington Nationals broke out of their hitting slump in an 8-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers lost right-hander Freddy Peralta to shoulder tightness in the fourth inning. Peralta left after allowing a run-scoring double to Thomas during the Nationals’ six-run outburst in the fourth. That marked the Nationals’ highest-scoring inning of the season and matched the biggest run total the Brewers had allowed in a single inning this year.

