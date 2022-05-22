UW-Madison graduate crowned 75th Alice in Dairyland

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A recent UW-Madison graduate was crowned this year’s Alice in Dairyland, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced Saturday.

Taylor Schaefer was honored as the 75th Alice in Dairyland and will serve for one year as the full-time communications professional for DATCP to educate the public about agriculture in Wisconsin.

Schaefer, who hails from Franksville, grew up learning about the importance of agriculture on her family’s beef and crop farm. DATCP explained that Schaefer’s passion for agriculture developed there as she learned about how to raise livestock, as well as through working in the Racine County 4-H program.

While at UW-Madison, DATCP noted that she participated in the Association of Women in Agriculture, Badger Dairy Club and the UW Marching Band.

“As a young exhibitor, I looked up to Alice for her contributions towards reconnecting consumers to producers and ability to foster positive relationships between urban and rural community members,” Schaefer said. “As Alice, I will explore Wisconsin’s diverse agriculture industry and share my knowledge with audiences of all demographics across the state.”

After graduating this May with a bachelor’s degree in animal sciences and life sciences communication and a certificate in digital studies, Schaefer accepted a position with the Mid-West Farm Report in Madison.

Schaefer will begin her term on July 5, taking over for Chippewa Falls resident Julia Nunes.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.