Advertisement

Cool Temperatures Over the Next Several Days

Highs will be in the lower to middle 60s for the next four days
By Charlie Shortino
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cooler temperatures are coming up today and over the next several days. Northerly wind will continue to usher in below average temperatures. It was cool enough this morning that the National Weather Service posted a Frost Advisory for the northern part of our viewing area. Highs today will only reach the lower 60s.

Cool temperatures will give way to a warming trend toward the weekend.
Cool temperatures will give way to a warming trend toward the weekend.(wmtv)

Low pressure will be developing over the southern Plains and moving northward toward us. That low will bring our next opportunity at rain. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely late Tuesday night and Wednesday. Temperatures will remain on the cool side with highs in the middle 60s Tuesday through Thursday.

We will then see a warming trend through the end of the week. Highs by Friday will be in the middle 70s and by Sunday we will see highs back in the 80s. A few scattered showers will be possible during the weekend.

Today: Increasing cloudiness High: 62. Wind: Becoming E 5.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 44. Wind E 5-10.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 64.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. High: 64.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against...
Indoor masks urged again for 7 Wisconsin counties
The Madison Police Dept. shared a picture of a radar reading captured on the Beltline, on May...
MPD: Beltline driver topped 100 mph, passed cars on the shoulder
Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences announces around 230 layoffs, including in Wisconsin
Heavy traffic expected in Wisconsin Dells this weekend
This is a rendering of what the space will look like once the project is complete
“Lakefront Porch” project will give Madisonians a new spot to hangout downtown

Latest News

It was cool enough this morning that the National Weather Service posted a Frost Advisory for...
Scattered Showers Today
Cold Temps
Frost Possible Tonight
After the rain chances wraps up today, a few days of sunshine are followed by a wet & mild...
Patchy Frost Tonight; Watching for Mid-Week Rain
Weekend Outlook
Cool Weekend Ahead