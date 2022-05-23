Cool Temperatures Over the Next Several Days

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cooler temperatures are coming up today and over the next several days. Northerly wind will continue to usher in below average temperatures. It was cool enough this morning that the National Weather Service posted a Frost Advisory for the northern part of our viewing area. Highs today will only reach the lower 60s.

Cool temperatures will give way to a warming trend toward the weekend. (wmtv)

Low pressure will be developing over the southern Plains and moving northward toward us. That low will bring our next opportunity at rain. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely late Tuesday night and Wednesday. Temperatures will remain on the cool side with highs in the middle 60s Tuesday through Thursday.

We will then see a warming trend through the end of the week. Highs by Friday will be in the middle 70s and by Sunday we will see highs back in the 80s. A few scattered showers will be possible during the weekend.

Today: Increasing cloudiness High: 62. Wind: Becoming E 5.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 44. Wind E 5-10.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 64.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. High: 64.

