Dodge Co. highway closed for hours after dump truck wreck

The dump truck overturned spilling aggregate onto the highway
(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office warned that a county highway would be closed for hours Monday after a wreck involving a dump truck to provide time to clean up and investigate the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators blocked off Co. Hwy. P between Co. Hwy. NP and Butler Rd., which is just north of Rubicon, around 8 a.m., soon after responding to the crash. So far, they determined a driver heading north crossed the centerline and struck the oncoming dump truck.

The impact toppled the dump truck, spilling aggregate onto the highway, the sheriff’s statement continued. How long it takes to cleanup the spill was expected to determine how long the highway would be closed.

The driver of the dump truck, a 42-year-old from Rubicon, suffered possibly serious injuries in the wreck as well as the driver of the other vehicle, a 55-year-old Palmyra woman. Her injuries were reportedly non-life-threatening.

The report from the sheriff’s office noted that two passenger cars that were parked alongside the highway at the time were also struck.

