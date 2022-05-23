Advertisement

First Alert: Widespread showers bring needed rain Wednesday

Some places could receive 0.25-0.5″+ of rainfall; A warm-up is expected by next weekend.
Low-pressure brings widespread rainfall to southern Wisconsin mid-week. Some places could...
Low-pressure brings widespread rainfall to southern Wisconsin mid-week. Some places could receive up to half an inch of rain!(WMTV)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a few dry days, showers and storms are back in the Midwest by Wednesday/Thursday. Approaching low-pressure will trigger widespread rain & cloud cover for the mid-week. We won’t begin to see the very first showers until late Tuesday night.

In the meantime, high-pressure dominates the overall weather pattern across Wisconsin. Puffy cumulus clouds have developed Monday afternoon. Clouds may linger tonight as lows drop into the lower 40s. Low-lying areas/cloud-free regions may cool a few more degrees.

Cloud cover increases on Tuesday - keeping highs in the lower - mid 60s.

Low-pressure moves up from the central Plains and into the Midwest late Tuesday. Dry air will limit the onset of precipitation. Most places will stay dry past sunset Tuesday. SW Wisconsin may see the first showers just before Midnight Wednesday. Rain showers will grow in coverage & intensity Wednesday morning. A band of heavier precip is possible around the morning commute - driving rainfall totals between 0.25 - 0.5″

Rainfall becomes more scattered as low-pressure moves by. A few rumbles of thunder are possible Wednesday afternoon as the rain scatters out. Heavier downpours will add to the rain totals. Additional showers are possible Thursday as the low-pressure system moves out. Highs will remain in the mid 60s during this rainy period.

After some sunshine Friday, southerly flow develops for the weekend. Highs climb through the 70s to near 80°. No major weather features advance into Wisconsin during this time frame. However, plenty of moisture & warmth is around to support any left over activity that launches in the direction of Wisconsin next weekend. We’ll be watching trends closely.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against...
Indoor masks urged again for 7 Wisconsin counties
The Madison Police Dept. shared a picture of a radar reading captured on the Beltline, on May...
MPD: Beltline driver topped 100 mph, passed cars on the shoulder
Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences announces around 230 layoffs, including in Wisconsin
Heavy traffic expected in Wisconsin Dells this weekend
This is a rendering of what the space will look like once the project is complete
“Lakefront Porch” project will give Madisonians a new spot to hangout downtown

Latest News

Cool temperatures will give way to a warming trend toward the weekend.
Cool Temperatures Over the Next Several Days
It was cool enough this morning that the National Weather Service posted a Frost Advisory for...
Cool temperatures over the Next several days
Cold Temps
Frost Possible Tonight
After the rain chances wraps up today, a few days of sunshine are followed by a wet & mild...
Patchy Frost Tonight; Watching for Mid-Week Rain