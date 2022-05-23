First Alert: Widespread showers bring needed rain Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a few dry days, showers and storms are back in the Midwest by Wednesday/Thursday. Approaching low-pressure will trigger widespread rain & cloud cover for the mid-week. We won’t begin to see the very first showers until late Tuesday night.

In the meantime, high-pressure dominates the overall weather pattern across Wisconsin. Puffy cumulus clouds have developed Monday afternoon. Clouds may linger tonight as lows drop into the lower 40s. Low-lying areas/cloud-free regions may cool a few more degrees.

Cloud cover increases on Tuesday - keeping highs in the lower - mid 60s.

Low-pressure moves up from the central Plains and into the Midwest late Tuesday. Dry air will limit the onset of precipitation. Most places will stay dry past sunset Tuesday. SW Wisconsin may see the first showers just before Midnight Wednesday. Rain showers will grow in coverage & intensity Wednesday morning. A band of heavier precip is possible around the morning commute - driving rainfall totals between 0.25 - 0.5″

Rainfall becomes more scattered as low-pressure moves by. A few rumbles of thunder are possible Wednesday afternoon as the rain scatters out. Heavier downpours will add to the rain totals. Additional showers are possible Thursday as the low-pressure system moves out. Highs will remain in the mid 60s during this rainy period.

After some sunshine Friday, southerly flow develops for the weekend. Highs climb through the 70s to near 80°. No major weather features advance into Wisconsin during this time frame. However, plenty of moisture & warmth is around to support any left over activity that launches in the direction of Wisconsin next weekend. We’ll be watching trends closely.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.