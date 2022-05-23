Advertisement

FPC Live proposes concert venue next to Bucks arena

The concert promotion company FPC Live is proposing to build a venue complex on land adjacent to Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee
Fiserv Forum
Fiserv Forum(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The concert promotion company FPC Live on Monday announced plans to build a venue complex on land adjacent to Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee.

The multi-level complex would be built on a section of a vacant 5.7-acre parcel owned by the Milwaukee Bucks and where the Bradley Center once stood.

The $50 million complex would have space for 4,000 people in one ballroom and 800 concert-goers in another room. The two venues are expected to host more than 135 events annually, drawing around 200,000 people.

FPC Live, the Madison-based division of Frank Productions, plans to begin development this year if it wins zoning approval from the Common Council and Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

FPC Live recently dropped a similar project proposed for the city's Historic Third Ward near the Summerfest grounds after some condo owners, renters and businesses formed an organization in opposition to the complex.

“FPC Live has been committed to working with the community to find the ideal placement for these modern entertainment venues, and we found it,” said FPC Live President Charlie Goldstone.

