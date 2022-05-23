Gun taken from La Follette High student

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers stepped up patrols at La Follette High School on Monday after a gun was found in a student’s backpack.

According to the MPD report, officers were called to the high school, in the 700 block of Pflaum Rd., around 9 a.m. after staff took the weapon from the student.

The police department noted that, while the gun was real, it contained an airsoft magazine. MPD added the gun, which an image showed had a ‘Shut Up’ sticker on the barrel, had previously been reported stolen.

The 16-year-old student was taken into custody and transported to the Juvenile Reception Center.

