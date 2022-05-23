Harvest time helps pilot with Grant Co. emergency landing

BLOOMINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - With a little help from the springtime harvest, a Massachusetts man on his way to Montana made an emergency landing in a Grant Co. field over the weekend, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to its statement, the pilot, identified as Charles Diggins, had taken off from a Poplar Grove, Illinois, airport Sunday when the 61-year-old pilot began experiencing engine trouble. Diggins spotted a hayfield west of Bloomington, along Birch Road, and managed to land the plane safely.

Neither he nor his passenger, 72-year-old Warren Roberts, of Makawao Hawaii, were injured, the Sheriff’s Office added.

The statement explained that farmers are in the midst of their hay harvest and there are windrows of hay along the field. Diggins was able to use them like a runway to guide his plane to the ground.

The plane has since been loaded onto a trailer and taken to the Prairie du Chein airport for inspection and repairs. Meanwhile, the FAA has joined the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office in its investigation of the incident.

