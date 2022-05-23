Khari Sanford will not testify in Madison double homicide trial

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Attorneys for Khari Sanford will not be calling any witnesses to the stand Monday in Dane County Court, nor will the defendant be taking the stand.

Court will remain in a break until 3 p.m. Monday and then both sides will get to deliver closing arguments. The jury will then receive instructions before breaking off to discuss the verdict.

This follows the state finished calling witnesses just minutes before the defense’s announcement that it would not present any witnesses. Both sides will formally rest their cases later Monday afternoon.

Judge Ellen Berz said that Sanford had been “acting out” in a violent matter Monday behind the scenes toward deputies. The judge advised the defense that if Sanford starts acting out, they should move away. If he needs to be restrained, the judge said it won’t count as a mistrial against him.

Court breaks until 3 p.m. when prosecutors and defense will ceremoniously rest their cases. Jury will then get their instructions.

Sanford, 21, is accused of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the deaths of Robin Carre and Dr. Beth Potter. The charges previously had an enhancer of “with use of a dangerous weapon,” which was dropped Monday after a motion by the state.

A series of officials testified Monday about evidence collected over the course of the investigation.

UW-Madison Police Department Detective Peter Grimyser told the court about DNA collected from inside the van allegedly used to kidnap the Madison couple. He explained that the collection process was difficult due to the suspect and victims using the same van.

Matt Shaw, also with UWPD, stated that he attended the autopsies for both victims and collected DNA evidence from them. He also collected bullet fragments recovered from Potter’s body. These DNA samples, which also included DNA from a mask and pants found in a trash can by the Airbnb that Sanford and his then-girlfriend Miriam Carre were staying at the time of the crimes, were taken by Shaw to a crime laboratory to be analyzed.

UWPD Digital Forensics Detective Matt Schirmacher took the stand, revealing that he was able to analyze Sanford’s cell phone. Schirmacher stated that it took five months to get into the phone due to the Apple OS that Sanford’s phone was using. Schirmacher found that data tracking points in the phone had been deleted by the operating system. Schirmacher said that text messages were also deleteted.

Schirmacher did determine when Sanford’s cell phone was locked and unlocked on the day of the alleged homicides, noting it was locked at 9:25 p.m. and wasn’t unlocked until 11:56 p.m. that night. Sanford’s Google searches were also revealed that he searched for his alleged accomplice Alijah Larue’s address at a McDonalds. Schirmacher also stated that Sanford downloaded a police scanner app the next day and then deleted it shortly later.

Sanford also reportedly searched “how long does it take to know who died” and “When did police say who died.”

The jury heard from the alleged accomplice of Sanford Friday, who accused Sanford of demanding him to drive the vehicle used to kidnap the victims before shooting them at the UW Arboretum. Alijah Larrue, 20, pleaded guilty last year to two counts of felony murder kidnapping for the deaths of Potter and Carre in March of 2020. In exchange for the plea, the two counts of party to the crime of first-degree homicide against him were dropped.

If convicted, Sanford faces a mandatory life sentence in prison.

Judge Ellen Berz announced before the trial started that the media was barred from all video or audio streaming or recording.

