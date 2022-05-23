Madison Burger Week to crown best burger in town

OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Burger Week is back with over 30 local restaurants serving up some of the best burgers in Dane County. The goal is to crown the best burger and support small businesses, farmers, and raise money for The River Food Pantry.

Madison Burger Week runs through Friday, May 27. Each participating restaurant has a signature burger from their menu for diners to try.

The Ready Set in Oregon is serving up The Ready Set Burger which includes Big Ed’s Gouda cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce, pickles, fried onions, and Ready Set sauce all on a one-third pound burger and a potato bun.

To view the full list of participating restaurants and vote for your favorite, click HERE.

