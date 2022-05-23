Advertisement

Madison clerk flummoxed by attempted armed robber

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison clerk thought a man who came into a Kwik Trip late Sunday was joking when he demanded all the money in the register. That was how the clerk described to investigators his first reaction to an attempted robber, according to the Madison Police Department.

The clerk recounted the suspect coming into the convenience store around 11:20 p.m. wearing a black mask and a gray hoodie that was pulled over his head, the MPD report stated. The man asked for a pack of cigarettes and the clerk started ringing it up.

That’s when the soon-to-be failed robber told the clerk to hand over the money. Not believing him, the clerk kept on with the sale. Once again, the robber demanded the cash and, this time, ‘the clerk still did not react the way the suspect wanted him to,” the report continued.

At no time during the exchange did the clerk see a gun, the clerk told investigators, adding that the suspect indicated he had one.

According to the report, the suspect grew frustrated, grabbed the pack of Newports, and left. Investigators are still trying to locate him.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against...
Indoor masks urged again for 7 Wisconsin counties
The Madison Police Dept. shared a picture of a radar reading captured on the Beltline, on May...
MPD: Beltline driver topped 100 mph, passed cars on the shoulder
Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences announces around 230 layoffs, including in Wisconsin
Heavy traffic expected in Wisconsin Dells this weekend
This is a rendering of what the space will look like once the project is complete
“Lakefront Porch” project will give Madisonians a new spot to hangout downtown

Latest News

Each participating restaurant has a signature burger from their menu for diners to try.
Madison Burger Week to crown best burger in town
Cool temperatures will give way to a warming trend toward the weekend.
Cool Temperatures Over the Next Several Days
Justin Thomas holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament in...
Thomas wins 2nd PGA title in playoff after 7-shot rally
UWM Chancellor Mark Mone welcomes actor Willem Dafoe to the stage at the university's 2022...
Willem Dafoe encourages UWM grads to “serve others” & “make every step a pleasure” in commencement address