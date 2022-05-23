Madison clerk flummoxed by attempted armed robber

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison clerk thought a man who came into a Kwik Trip late Sunday was joking when he demanded all the money in the register. That was how the clerk described to investigators his first reaction to an attempted robber, according to the Madison Police Department.

The clerk recounted the suspect coming into the convenience store around 11:20 p.m. wearing a black mask and a gray hoodie that was pulled over his head, the MPD report stated. The man asked for a pack of cigarettes and the clerk started ringing it up.

That’s when the soon-to-be failed robber told the clerk to hand over the money. Not believing him, the clerk kept on with the sale. Once again, the robber demanded the cash and, this time, ‘the clerk still did not react the way the suspect wanted him to,” the report continued.

At no time during the exchange did the clerk see a gun, the clerk told investigators, adding that the suspect indicated he had one.

According to the report, the suspect grew frustrated, grabbed the pack of Newports, and left. Investigators are still trying to locate him.

