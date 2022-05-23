Advertisement

‘Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812′ coming to Four Winds Farm

By Leigh Mills
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A new performance date has been added to the June run of Capital City Theatre’s new production.

Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 is coming to Four Winds Farm in Fitchburg. NBC15′s Leigh Mill’s had the chance to meet with Artistic Director Andrew Abrams at their performance venue.

To purchase tickets for the June 11th matinee., go to capitalcitytheatre.org.

