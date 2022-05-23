Advertisement

Rappers Young Thug, Gunna remain jailed in racketeering case

Rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens.
Rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens.(Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Rappers Young Thug and Gunna remain jailed on racketeering charges in Atlanta following a court hearing in the wide-ranging gang case.

A judge denied bond Monday for Gunna, whose given name is Sergio Kitchens, after the rapper pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.

Fulton County prosecutors asked that he remain jailed, telling the judge some state witnesses have been threatened.

A bond hearing for Young Thug, whose given name is Jeffery Williams, has been postponed until next month. Both rappers were charged in a sweeping indictment along with 26 others for violating Georgia’s anti-racketeering law as members of a violent street gang that prosecutors say committed multiple murders, shootings and carjackings.

Attorneys for the two men deny the accusations.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against...
Indoor masks urged again for 7 Wisconsin counties
The Madison Police Dept. shared a picture of a radar reading captured on the Beltline, on May...
MPD: Beltline driver topped 100 mph, passed cars on the shoulder
Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences announces around 230 layoffs, including in Wisconsin
Heavy traffic expected in Wisconsin Dells this weekend
This is a rendering of what the space will look like once the project is complete
“Lakefront Porch” project will give Madisonians a new spot to hangout downtown

Latest News

Khari Sanford appears on Monday, May 23 in court.
Khari Sanford will not testify in Madison double homicide trial
An onlooker stands near an ocean cliff in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif., Monday, May 23, 2022....
4 people fall off California cliff; 1 dead and 2 badly hurt
FILE – Mark Zuckerberg controls more than 50% of Facebook’s voting shares and “maintains an...
DC sues Zuckerberg over Cambridge Analytica privacy breach
Hospital security guards helps deliver baby in elevator on Mother's Day.
‘No medical training whatsoever’: Hospital security guard delivers baby in elevator