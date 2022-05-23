Advertisement

Thomas wins 2nd PGA title in playoff after 7-shot rally

Justin Thomas holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament in...
Justin Thomas holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament in s playoff against Will Zalatoris at Southern Hills Country Club, Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Justin Thomas is a PGA champion again when he least expected it. Thomas tied a PGA Championship record when he rallied from seven shots behind Sunday at Southern Hills with a 67. That got him into a playoff when Mito Pereira of Chile made double bogey on the final hole. In the three-hole playoff, Thomas made two birdies and took the lead over Will Zalatoris. A par on the last hole was enough for his second PGA title and 15th career win. Zalatoris was clutch in his own right by making an 8-foot par on the last hole.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against...
Indoor masks urged again for 7 Wisconsin counties
The Madison Police Dept. shared a picture of a radar reading captured on the Beltline, on May...
MPD: Beltline driver topped 100 mph, passed cars on the shoulder
Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences announces around 230 layoffs, including in Wisconsin
Heavy traffic expected in Wisconsin Dells this weekend
This is a rendering of what the space will look like once the project is complete
“Lakefront Porch” project will give Madisonians a new spot to hangout downtown

Latest News

Steve Stricker tees off on two during the final day at the Regions Tradition, a PGA Tour...
Stricker goes wire-to-wire for 2nd Regions Tradition win
FILE -Steve Stricker hits off the second tee during the final round of the John Deere Classic...
Stricker’s lead at 3 going into finale at Regions Tradition
Green Bay Packers NFL football quarterback Aaron Rodgers pauses at the 18th green during the...
Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady team up in ‘The Match’
Scottie Scheffler celebrates after winning the 86th Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April...
Scheffler gets Masters green jacket to go with No. 1 ranking