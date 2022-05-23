Waterfront restaurant The Nau-Ti-Gal permanently closes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of Madison’s favorite casual waterfront restaurants is permanently shutting their doors after almost 40 years of being in service.

Located on the north end of Lake Mendota, The Nau-Ti-Gal Restaurant announced today they were not re-opening in a letter posted to their website.

Owners Bill and Jack von Rutenberg wrote in their letter “After careful consideration of a number of factors, we have decided to not re-open Nau-Ti-Gal. Thank you for all your support, and for your friendship. We have tremendously enjoyed serving you.”

To help accommodate their customers needs when it comes to food, beverage, and entertainment, the Rutenberg’s will be expanding their live music schedule and lawn seating at Mariner’s Inn in the near future. Mariner’s website will be updated soon with those details.

They also told customers that Betty Lou Cruises will still be offering Private Charter cruises and Public cruises starting June 3. More details about the cruises can be found on bettyloucruises.com.

The owners noted that all Nau-Ti-Gal gift certificates will be honored at Mariner’s Inn.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.