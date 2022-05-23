Advertisement

Willem Dafoe encourages UWM grads to “serve others” & “make every step a pleasure” in commencement address

Actor attended UW-M in the 1970s
UWM Chancellor Mark Mone welcomes actor Willem Dafoe to the stage at the university's 2022...
UWM Chancellor Mark Mone welcomes actor Willem Dafoe to the stage at the university's 2022 commencement ceremony.(UW-Milwaukee)
By John Stofflet
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Award-winning actor and Appleton, Wisconsin native actor Willem Dafoe encouraged graduates at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Sunday to, “Be at peace with yourself, find what you love, and practice it anyway you can.”

Dafoe attended UWM in 1973 and 1974 before leaving the school to join an experimental theater company. He went on to star in Platoon and Spider-Man movies, among many other films in a long and successful career. Dafoe’s been nominated for four Academy Awards, and has received four Screen Actors Guild Awards, and three Golden Globe Awards.

According to UWM, Dafoe also told graduates Sunday to, “Serve others, make every step a pleasure, and trust it will take you where you need to be.”

UWM awarded more than 3,500 degrees to graduates Sunday, and awarded Dafoe an Honorary Doctor of Arts degree.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against...
Indoor masks urged again for 7 Wisconsin counties
The Madison Police Dept. shared a picture of a radar reading captured on the Beltline, on May...
MPD: Beltline driver topped 100 mph, passed cars on the shoulder
Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences announces around 230 layoffs, including in Wisconsin
Heavy traffic expected in Wisconsin Dells this weekend
This is a rendering of what the space will look like once the project is complete
“Lakefront Porch” project will give Madisonians a new spot to hangout downtown

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta leaves the game with a trainer during the...
Nats win 8-2; Brewers’ Peralta exits with shoulder tightness
Wisconsin infielder Skylar Sirdashney (16) at bat during an NCAA regional championship softball...
Badger softball comes up short in Regional Final
Bratfest volunteers try to save bird's nest
Bratfest volunteers try to save bird’s nest
Cross country mountain bicycle race for all ages returns to Fall River farm
Cross country mountain bicycle race for all ages returns to Fall River farm