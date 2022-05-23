Willem Dafoe encourages UWM grads to “serve others” & “make every step a pleasure” in commencement address

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Award-winning actor and Appleton, Wisconsin native actor Willem Dafoe encouraged graduates at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Sunday to, “Be at peace with yourself, find what you love, and practice it anyway you can.”

Dafoe attended UWM in 1973 and 1974 before leaving the school to join an experimental theater company. He went on to star in Platoon and Spider-Man movies, among many other films in a long and successful career. Dafoe’s been nominated for four Academy Awards, and has received four Screen Actors Guild Awards, and three Golden Globe Awards.

According to UWM, Dafoe also told graduates Sunday to, “Serve others, make every step a pleasure, and trust it will take you where you need to be.”

UWM awarded more than 3,500 degrees to graduates Sunday, and awarded Dafoe an Honorary Doctor of Arts degree.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.