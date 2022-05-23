Wisconsin State Patrol steps up seatbelt enforcement during ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin State Patrol is upping its response to ensure people are wearing their seatbelts while driving on state roads.

The agency announced the Click it or Ticket campaign began Monday, which is a nationwide effort to encourage seatbelt use.

State Patrol noted that fewer Wisconsin drivers are wearing their seatbelts than in previous years. A survey determined that 88% of Wisconsin drivers and passengers wore a seatbelt in 2021, a two-percentage point decrease from 2019. This is also lower than the national average, which is 90%.

State Patrol Superintendent Anthony Burrell reminded drivers that not wearing a seatbelt can result in “tragic consequences.”

“We are seeing a rise in deadly crashes across the country,” Burrell said. “Click It or Ticket is a critical awareness campaign to remind every Wisconsinite why it’s so important to always buckle up.”

Wisconsin State Patrol will increase its enforcement efforts for drivers and passengers who are not wearing a seatbelt. Its goal is to encourage a long-term change in people’s behavior when it comes to wearing one.

Wisconsinites may also see a familiar face when it comes to the Click it or Ticket campaign. Former Packers wide receiver Donald Driver collaborated with WisDOT to take part in a video for the campaign, as well as during a news conference in Milwaukee.

The campaign ends on June 5.

