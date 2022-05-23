Advertisement

Woman accused of running after husband in middle of Grant Co. highway

A crime scene
A crime scene(WLBT)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities arrested a Grant County woman Thursday after she was allegedly chasing her husband on foot in the middle of a highway.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to check on a man around 6:35 a.m. on Highway 61 in Marion Township, but said he was not there when they arrived.

A deputy who arrived later found a Boscobel woman chasing her husband on the highway. The officer noted three vehicles had to slow down to avoid hitting them.

The sheriff’s office did not state the reason for why the woman was chasing her spouse.

Deputies arrested the woman and accused her of disorderly conduct, as well as driving a vehicle without insurance and an expired registration.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against...
Indoor masks urged again for 7 Wisconsin counties
The Madison Police Dept. shared a picture of a radar reading captured on the Beltline, on May...
MPD: Beltline driver topped 100 mph, passed cars on the shoulder
Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences announces around 230 layoffs, including in Wisconsin
Heavy traffic expected in Wisconsin Dells this weekend
This is a rendering of what the space will look like once the project is complete
“Lakefront Porch” project will give Madisonians a new spot to hangout downtown

Latest News

Khari Sanford appears on Monday, May 23 in court.
Khari Sanford will not testify in Madison double homicide trial
FILE - The Activision Blizzard Booth is shown on June 13, 2013, during the Electronic...
Video game workers create first union at big U.S. game maker
The Madison Police Dept. reported finding this gun at a La Follette High School, on May 23, 2022.
Gun taken from La Follette High student
Harvest time helps pilot with Grant Co. emergency landing