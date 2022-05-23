Woman accused of running after husband in middle of Grant Co. highway

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities arrested a Grant County woman Thursday after she was allegedly chasing her husband on foot in the middle of a highway.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to check on a man around 6:35 a.m. on Highway 61 in Marion Township, but said he was not there when they arrived.

A deputy who arrived later found a Boscobel woman chasing her husband on the highway. The officer noted three vehicles had to slow down to avoid hitting them.

The sheriff’s office did not state the reason for why the woman was chasing her spouse.

Deputies arrested the woman and accused her of disorderly conduct, as well as driving a vehicle without insurance and an expired registration.

