Young kids accused after gross discovery at Madison elementary school

(WCAX)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A report about a group of young children going into a Madison elementary school over the weekend ended up leading police officers to an unpleasant discovery, the Madison Police Department reported on Monday.

MPD explained its officers went to Lincoln Elementary School around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday. As they searched the building, in the 900 block of Sequoia Trail, they found “a classroom had been damaged,” its report stated.

The statement did not indicate what was damaged, but it did note what else officers discovered: feces and urine.

According to police, when the officers confronted the four children, all of whom are between 5 and 11 years old, they fessed up to what they did.

The children were then released to their parents or guardians, the report concluded. It did not say if the children were students at the school, nor did it mention any citations against them.

