1 dead after Middleton crash

Investigators say the driver likely had a medical emergency before the crash.
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on a Beltline exit ramp in Middleton.

According to an update from the Middleton Police Department, the preliminary investigation shows the driver likely had a medical emergency prior to the wreck.

The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. on the ramp from U.S. Hwy. 12 onto U.S. Hwy. 14/University Ave. The person who reported the wreck told investigators that one of the individuals involved could be dead.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they began lifesaving efforts, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by Middleton police and the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office. It temporarily closed the ramp over rush hour. It has since reopened.

The driver in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries, police added.

